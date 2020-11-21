At G20, PM focuses on green policies
The 15th G20 summit on Saturday saw PM Narendra Modi calling for a new Global Index for the post-corona world which would incorporate a strong emphasis on respecting nature with a spirit of trusteeship with "Mother Earth". The three other key elements outlined by the PM are creation of a vast talent pool, ensuring technology reaches all segments of society and transparency in governance.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
G20 International forum of 19 countries and the EU
G20 leaders call for worldwide coordinated response to COVID-19 pandemic
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:33Published
IMF's chief economist on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemicThe COVID-19 pandemic dominated the discussions by world leaders at the G20 summit this weekend. Gita Gopinath, chief economist at the International Monetary..
CBS News
G20 leaders promise fair access to coronavirus vaccines
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:56Published
G20 summit concludes with vow to provide COVID-19 vaccines for allThe two-day summit of heads of state was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic and said it would "spare no effort to protect lives."
CBS News
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
‘PM Modi extremely knowledgeable on vaccine’: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:05Published
Centre may purchase 300-400 mn vaccine doses by July 2021, says SII's Poonawalla after PM Modi's visitPoonawalla also disclosed that the SII will apply for emergency authorisation of the COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' in the next two weeks.
DNA
PM Modi to inaugurate newly widened Varanasi-Prayagraj Highway on Nov 30During the visit, the Prime Minister will undertake a site visit of the under-construction Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project.
DNA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme to be broadcast at 11 am todayAfter Hindi, the Mann Ki Baat programme will also be broadcast in regional languages by All India Radio.
DNA
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources