At G20, PM focuses on green policies

IndiaTimes Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
The 15th G20 summit on Saturday saw PM Narendra Modi calling for a new Global Index for the post-corona world which would incorporate a strong emphasis on respecting nature with a spirit of trusteeship with "Mother Earth". The three other key elements outlined by the PM are creation of a vast talent pool, ensuring technology reaches all segments of society and transparency in governance.
