Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi's health deteriorates; on ventilator support
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Tarun Gogoi's health condition deteriorated on Saturday due to post-Covid-19 complications besides multi-organ failure, Assam Health Minister said.
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi's health condition deteriorates due to post-Covid complications
Gold-plated dome adorns Kamakhya Temple
Children raise their concerns through manifesto before Assam elections4000 kids in Assam have come up with a 'children's manifesto' to raise their concerns, including those brought up by floods and coronavirus pandemic.
