Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi's health deteriorates; on ventilator support

DNA Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Tarun Gogoi's health condition deteriorated on Saturday due to post-Covid-19 complications besides multi-organ failure, Assam Health Minister said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tarun Gogoi Tarun Gogoi Former Chief Minister of the state of Assam in India


Assam Assam State in northeast India

Gold-plated dome adorns Kamakhya Temple [Video]

Gold-plated dome adorns Kamakhya Temple

New gold-plated dome added to grandeur of Assam's famous Kamakhya Temple. Temple authorities unveiled the dome. 19kgs of sheer gold has enhanced the beauty of the temple. Every year, large numbers of devotees visit Kamakhya Temple.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Children raise their concerns through manifesto before Assam elections

 4000 kids in Assam have come up with a 'children's manifesto' to raise their concerns, including those brought up by floods and coronavirus pandemic.
DNA

Related news from verified sources

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s health worsens due to post-COVID complications

 Gogoi is unconscious and has suffered from multi-organ failure,according to Assam Health Minsiter.
Hindu Also reported by •Zee News

Oil India makes gas discovery in Assam

 Oil India Ltd, the nation's second-largest state oil producer, on Friday said it has made a natural gas discovery at a well drilled in Tinsukia, Assam. "The...
IndiaTimes

SLPRB Assam Police SI admit card 2020 released at slprbassam.in; direct link

 Candidates can download Assam Police Admit Card at slprbassam.in. The recruitment is being done to fill 597 Sub-Inspector (UB) in Assam Police.
DNA