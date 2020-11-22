Doctor commits suicide over wife's affair
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
A doctor, who worked in a prominent hospital in Gurugram, has allegedly committed suicide by injecting himself with poison at his flat on Saturday over his wife's alleged extramarital affair, the police said.
A complaint was filed against the deceased's wife by his father, Vinod Sodhi, at Sector-50 police station in...
