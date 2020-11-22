Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kashmir records season’s coldest night on November 21, Srinagar temperature falls to minus 3.7°C

Zee News Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
The coldest night of this season was recorded in Srinagar where the temperature dipped to minus 3.7 degree Celsius.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Homeless take refuge at Delhi's night shelters as temperature dips

Homeless take refuge at Delhi's night shelters as temperature dips 02:36

 Homeless people took refuge at a night shelter in Sarai Kale Khan on night of November 21 as temperature dipped in the national capital. Anas, who stays at a night shelter said, "I've come to Delhi in search of a job. We've been provided with masks and sanitizers. We take all the COVID-19 related...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cold wave sweeps Delhi, as coldest November recorded in 17 years leaves Delhiites shivering|Oneindia [Video]

Cold wave sweeps Delhi, as coldest November recorded in 17 years leaves Delhiites shivering|Oneindia

Delhi is shivering as a 17 year old record has been breached in the month of November as the minimum temperature has dropped to as low as 6.9 degrees Celsius on sunday, the lowest in the month of..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:10Published
Watch: Homeless take refuge at night shelters as temperature dips in Delhi [Video]

Watch: Homeless take refuge at night shelters as temperature dips in Delhi

Homeless people took refuge at night shelters as temperature dipped in Delhi. On Friday, the national capital recorded the coldest November morning since 2006. The minimum temperature in the national..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:26Published
Americans are struggling to gain control over their sleep habits in 2020 [Video]

Americans are struggling to gain control over their sleep habits in 2020

2020 has been the worst year ever for Americans' sleep, according to new research. The study asked 2,000 Americans about their sleeping habits over the tumultuous year and how they hope to improve it..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Kashmir records season’s coldest night on November 21, Srinagar temperature falls to minus 3.7°C

 The coldest night of this season was recorded in Srinagar where the temperature dipped to minus 3.7 degree Celsius.
Zee News

Srinagar observes coldest night of season, minimum settles at minus 3.7°C

 Some popular tourist destinations in the Kashmir valley also saw the night temperature plummet and settle below the freezing point.
DNA