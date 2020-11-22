'One of our most experienced': PM Modi greets Mulayam Singh Yadav on 82nd birthday
Samajwadi Party workers celebrated party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav's 82nd birthday outside his residence and the party office in Lucknow on Sunday.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mulayam Singh Yadav Indian politician and former chief minister of the state of Uttar Pradesh
Mulayam Yadav turns 82, party celebrates on subdued noteThough there are no formal celebrations on the occasion in view of the pandemic, hoardings have been put up all over the state capital wishing the leader on his..
IndiaTimes
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
Woman from Assam contesting Kerala's local body polls on BJP ticket
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:01Published
Watch: PM Modi lays foundation stone of rural drinking water projects in UP
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:05Published
Terming Vindhya as utterly neglected PM launches Rs 5555 cr rural drinking water projectLaunching ambitious Rs 5,555.38 crores rural drinking water supply projects under Jal Jeevan Mission for Vindhya region Prime Modi Narendra Modi said, “Despite..
IndiaTimes
Samajwadi Party Political party in India
Man shot dead at Samajwadi Party MLC's house in Lucknow during birthday partyIt is alleged that the gun accidentally went off during a playful scuffle between friends who were in an intoxicated condition.
DNA
1 dead in firing incident during birthday celebration at SP MLC's residence in Lucknow
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:05Published
Lucknow Metropolis and state capital in Uttar Pradesh, India
Watch: Chhath Puja concludes, devotees offer prayers to the rising sun
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:42Published
