'One of our most experienced': PM Modi greets Mulayam Singh Yadav on 82nd birthday

Watch: Chhath Puja concludes, devotees offer prayers to the rising sun



Devotees gathered to offer morning prayers to the rising sun on last day of Chhath Puja. Most people stuck to the traditional practice of offering prayers at river banks. Devotees flouted the guidelines issued to curb the spread of coronavirus disease. Lucknow's Gomti riverfront, Ganga banks in Varanasi and Patna were abuzz with devotees. However, many devotees stayed back home and offered 'arghya' to the rising sun. They offered 'arghya' from temporary water bodies, made specifically for the festival. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also celebrated the festival at his official residence. Kumar offered 'arghya' to the rising sun and refrained from stepping out. The four-day puja see rituals known as Prathihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi and Surya Shashthi. Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar.

