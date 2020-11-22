Global  
 

'One of our most experienced': PM Modi greets Mulayam Singh Yadav on 82nd birthday

DNA Sunday, 22 November 2020
Samajwadi Party workers celebrated party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav's 82nd birthday outside his residence and the party office in Lucknow on Sunday.
 Mulayam Singh Yadav, on November 22, turned 82. He reached Samajwadi Party office to celebrate his birth anniversary with the party workers. His son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was also present at the event.

Mulayam Yadav turns 82, party celebrates on subdued note

 Though there are no formal celebrations on the occasion in view of the pandemic, hoardings have been put up all over the state capital wishing the leader on his..
