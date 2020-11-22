Centre authorises post-grad Ayurveda practitioners to get trained to perform surgical procedures

Sunday, 22 November 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

The government has issued a notification which authorises post-graduate practitioners in specified streams of *Ayurveda* to be trained to perform surgical procedures such as excisions of benign tumours, amputation of gangrene, nasal and cataract surgeries.



