Rs 1.34 crore fine for COVID-19 violations collected in MP's Jabalpur

Mid-Day Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
An amount of over Rs 1.34 crore has been collected in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district alone in fines slapped on people violating the COVID-19 protocols under the 'Roko-Toko' campaign launched by the state government.

The 'Roko-Toko' campaign seeks stopping and admonishing those people not wearing masks at public places as...
