Rs 1.34 crore fine for COVID-19 violations collected in MP's Jabalpur
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
An amount of over Rs 1.34 crore has been collected in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district alone in fines slapped on people violating the COVID-19 protocols under the 'Roko-Toko' campaign launched by the state government.
The 'Roko-Toko' campaign seeks stopping and admonishing those people not wearing masks at public places as...
