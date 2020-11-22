COVID-19: Maharashtra contemplating lockdown? Here's what government says

Delhi government and Centre have been working to handle the capital’s Covid-19 situation. Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said the number of beds has been increased in the hospitals. Jain added that around 400 beds have been added at the hospitals in Delhi. More beds are to be added, the minister said. Over 3.7 lakh people in Delhi have been surveyed, as per reports. Meanwhile, Delhi’s local market in Sarojini Nagar saw a surge in footfall on Sunday. People were seen flouting social distancing norms in the market. Watch the full video for more details.
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad backed party leadership (Gandhis) and said they can't do much due to prevailing COVID crisis. "I'm giving a clean chit to Gandhis as they can't do much right now due to COVID. There's no change in our demands. They've agreed to most of our demands. Our leadership should hold elections if they want to become a national alternative and revive the party," said GN Azad.
A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded comedian Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiya, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau following seizure of drugs from their house here, to judicial custody till December 4. The court will hear their bail pleas on Monday. The NCB arrested Singh on Saturday and her husband early Sunday morning following seizure of ganja (cannabis) from their house in suburban Andheri. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik said NCB should target arresting drug traffickers. Watch the full video for more details.
Taking a dig at Narcotics Control Bureau Maharashtra State Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on November 22 questioned is NCB protecting drug traffickers by arresting drug addicts from film industry. "NCB is arresting people who consume drugs. They're addicts who should be sent to rehab, not jail. NCB's duty is to track down drug traffickers but no action being taken against them. Is NCB protecting them by arresting drug addicts from film industry?" said Malik.
The nation is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Oct 02. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi Palaniswamy, Deputy Chief Minsiter O Panneerselvam and Governor Banwarilal Purohit paid floral tribute to Bapu at TN's Marina beach. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Jaipur on his birth anniversary. Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar also paid floral tribute to Bapu's statue in Pune. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also paid his respects to the father of nation.
In the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh has decided to test people coming from national capital via flight, bus or train, informed state Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on November 22. He said, "We are testing people coming from Delhi via flight, bus or train, in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. We are discussing on the number of people allowed to attend wedding or event."
England will enter a tougher three-tiered system of local coronavirusrestrictions when the national lockdown ends on December 2, Downing Street hassaid. Boris Johnson is expected to detail his plan for..
