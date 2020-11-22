Probe ordered over kissing scene in temple in Netflix's 'A Suitable Boy': MP Home Minister
Sunday, 22 November 2020 () *Madhya Pradesh* Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Sunday said the state police have been asked to examine the series 'A Suitable Boy' being streamed on *Netflix* to check if kissing scenes in it were filmed in a temple and if it hurt religious sentiments.
The minister also hinted at taking legal action against the makers of...
