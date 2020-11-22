Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Probe ordered over kissing scene in temple in Netflix's 'A Suitable Boy': MP Home Minister

Mid-Day Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
*Madhya Pradesh* Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Sunday said the state police have been asked to examine the series 'A Suitable Boy' being streamed on *Netflix* to check if kissing scenes in it were filmed in a temple and if it hurt religious sentiments.

The minister also hinted at taking legal action against the makers of...
0
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Netflix faces heat over a scene in the webseries, 'A suitable Boy': Watch the video | Oneindia News

Netflix faces heat over a scene in the webseries, 'A suitable Boy': Watch the video | Oneindia News 01:02

 Netflix is once again hit by controversy. If you are wondering why #BoycottNetflix is trending on twitter, what has happened now, Then you must take a look at these memes that netizens are sharing and you will have a clear idea. If you have watched the Netflix webseries 'A suitable Boy', then you...

