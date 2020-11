You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Solution to curb COVID-19 is better medical system not lockdown: Sisodia



Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on November 18 clarified that Delhi government has no intentions of imposing a lockdown and also cited better solutions to curb COVID-19 infections."Delhi.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:56 Published 5 days ago What is the future of dining out?



Food and family are often said to be two of India’s biggest obsessions. For many Indians, sharing a meal with family is one of the most important parts of the day, and no celebration is considered.. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 08:18 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources COVID-19: Maharashtra contemplating lockdown? Here's what government says The statement by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar comes at a time when there are speculations of train and flight operations to and from Delhi being suspended.

DNA 12 hours ago