You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Nabanna Chalo' march: We'll go to court, says Vijayvargiya after Kolkata Police registers case against BJP leaders



Kolkata Police on October 09 registered a case against BJP national secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya, national vice president Mukul Roy, MPs Locket Chatterjee, Arjun Singh, Rakesh Singh, BJP leaders.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:38 Published on October 9, 2020 Babri Demolition Case:Court acquits all 32, says 'leaders tried to prevent demolition'|Oneindia News



Uma Bharti, LK Adavni and Murli Manohar Joshi among all 32 accused acquitted in the Babri Masjid demolition case by the CBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav. Amid outrage over the Hathras gang-rape case,.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:21 Published on September 30, 2020 Babri case: Court acquits Advani & 31 others; says 'demolition not pre-planned'



Special CBI court has acquitted all the 23 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The accused included BJP bigwigs like LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and others. Nritya Gopal Das.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:35 Published on September 30, 2020