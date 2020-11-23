Global  
 

Mumbai: Only 3 dangerous FOBs remain on Western Railway

Mid-Day Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Mumbai: Only 3 dangerous FOBs remain on Western RailwayThe Railways seemed to have made the most of the lockdown to improve, construct and repair infrastructure. At least 13 of the total 16 Foot Over Bridges (FOB) declared dangerous by IIT-Bombay in its safety audit on the Western Railway have been pulled down in this period, with the latest to be dismantled this weekend. The three...
