Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Best Dressed: Malaika Arora, Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna and other beauties who put their best fashion foot forward this week

Bollywood Life Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Celebrities in the telly land and B-town rocked their ethnic looks this week as it was festive season. From Malaika Arora to Ibrahim Ali Khan check out the list of best dressed celebs of the week:
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FailArmy - Published
News video: Big Wave, Bigger Trouble: Fails of the Week (November 2020) | FailArmy

Big Wave, Bigger Trouble: Fails of the Week (November 2020) | FailArmy 06:42

 It's #FailFriday so that mean's it's time for The Fails of the Week! Happy #FailFriday everbody!

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

I'm Ready For My Close-Up | Best Pets of the Week [Video]

I'm Ready For My Close-Up | Best Pets of the Week

From a very messy dog to goat yoga...Enjoy Best Pets of the Week!

Credit: The Pet Collective     Duration: 08:04Published
Wall to Wall Fails: Fails of the Week (November 2020) | FailArmy [Video]

Wall to Wall Fails: Fails of the Week (November 2020) | FailArmy

It's #FailFriday so that means It's time for The Fails of the Week! This week we have proof that duct tape has infinite uses, a few grumpy horses, and more!

Credit: FailArmy     Duration: 06:13Published
Inline Skating, Stick Juggling, Scooters & More | Best of the Week [Video]

Inline Skating, Stick Juggling, Scooters & More | Best of the Week

Flips and tricks with inline skates, juggling sticks, scooter jumps & tandem kayaking in this round of PAA's best clips this week!

Credit: People Are Awesome     Duration: 02:58Published