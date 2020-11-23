Cyclone Nivar to leave Chennai drenched Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The city is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rain as cyclone Nivar is likely to make landfall between Mamallapuram and Karaikal on Wednesday noon or afternoon. Rainfall of 6cm-10cm is expected. Monday will be generally cloudy with light drizzle as the weather system is too far away and it will start raining on Tuesday as the cyclone edges closer to the coast. 👓 View full article

