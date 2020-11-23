PM Modi makes veiled attack at Congress, says problems are solved by finding solutions
Prime Minister said that the problem of residences for MPs existed for several decades but the work to address it started after 2014.
PM Modi inaugurates residential complex of 76 flats for MPsDecades of old problems don't end by avoiding them, but by finding solutions, says PM Modi, during inauguration of multi-storeyed complex for MPs.
