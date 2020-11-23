Global  
 

PM Modi makes veiled attack at Congress, says problems are solved by finding solutions

DNA Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Prime Minister said that the problem of residences for MPs existed for several decades but the work to address it started after 2014.
'Avoiding problems won't help, have to solve them': PM Modi jibe at Congress

'Avoiding problems won't help, have to solve them': PM Modi jibe at Congress

 PM Modi took a veiled jibe at the Congress party while inaugurating the multi-storeyed flats in the capital for Members of Parliament. ‘In Delhi, the problem of residences for MPs existed for several decades. After 2014, work started to address this problem. The long-pending issues for decades are...

PM Modi inaugurates residential complex of 76 flats for MPs

 Decades of old problems don't end by avoiding them, but by finding solutions, says PM Modi, during inauguration of multi-storeyed complex for MPs.
DNA
Long-pending issues are resolved by looking for solution: PM Modi [Video]

Long-pending issues are resolved by looking for solution: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated multi-storeyed flats for Members of Parliament via video conferencing, today. During his address, he said, "The long-pending issues since decades are resolved by looking for a solution and not by procrastinating it. Not only the MPs residences, but there were some other projects also that were pending since years."

