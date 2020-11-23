Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Maharashtra: RT PCR negative report must for those travelling from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa

Mid-Day Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
The *Maharashtra* government on Monday issued new SOPs (Standard operating procedure) for people travelling to Maharashtra from November 25 by flight, train or road from *Delhi*-NCR, *Rajasthan*, *Gujarat* and *Goa*.

The order has been issued in wake of the worsening *COVID-19* situation in these states and a sudden spike in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

India saw more COVID recoveries than confirmed cases in last 45 days: Govt [Video]

India saw more COVID recoveries than confirmed cases in last 45 days: Govt

In the last 45 days, the total number of COVID-19 recovered cases has increased and the number of active cases has decreased in the country, informed Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of Health Ministry while..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:49Published
KKR vs RR  RR vs KKR  Dream11 IPL  IPL Prediction  IPL 2020  Match- 12 [Video]

KKR vs RR  RR vs KKR  Dream11 IPL  IPL Prediction  IPL 2020  Match- 12

About the Video: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will aim for a hat-trick of wins when they square-off against two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Cricket stadium. Preview..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 08:53Published
Para-cycling rally reaches Jaipur, to culminate in Delhi's Raj Ghat on Oct 02 [Video]

Para-cycling rally reaches Jaipur, to culminate in Delhi's Raj Ghat on Oct 02

A para-cycling rally organised by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has reached Rajasthan's Jaipur on September 26. The para-cycling rally started from Gujarat's Sabarmati Ashram on September 17. It..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Maharashtra directive on people coming from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa

 All air and rail passengers will have to carry RT-PCR negative test result with them.
Hindu

Maha makes Covid-ve report must for travellers

 Domestic travellers -- whether by air or train -- going from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa to Maharashtra from November 25 will require a Covid negative...
IndiaTimes