Tarun Gogoi, former Assam chief minister, passes away in Guwahati

Mid-Day Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Veteran Congress leader and three-time Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi passed away in Guwahati on Monday due to post-COVID-19 complications besides multi-organ failure.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement of Gogoi’s demise.

Following post-COVID-19 complications, the 85-year-old veteran...
