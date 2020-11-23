Global  
 

AIMIM MLA objects to 'Hindustan' in oath, creates controversy in Bihar Assembly

Mid-Day Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
The first day of the newly elected Bihar Legislative Assembly witnessed a controversy when AIMIM MLA Akhtarul Imam raised objection over the word 'Hindustan' while he was being administered the oath of office by pro-tem Speaker Jitan Ram Manjhi on Monday.

Imam argued that he wanted to say the word 'Bharat' instead of...
