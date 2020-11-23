Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oxford vaccine ‘70% effective’, may get India nod by year-end

IndiaTimes Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Armed with interim findings of the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trials — which showed 70% effectiveness in preventing people from getting infected — Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is set to seek emergency regulatory approval and hopes to get a go-ahead by the year-end.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Oxford Covid vaccine upto 90% effective, what are the advantages to this vaccine|Oneindia News

Oxford Covid vaccine upto 90% effective, what are the advantages to this vaccine|Oneindia News 01:20

 As the race for a vaccine to put an end to the Coronavirus rages on, the latest drug maker to unveil positive interim data is Astrazeneca, which said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects,in a scientific race to curb a global...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

AstraZeneca British-Swedish pharmaceutical company

3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective

 Drugmaker AstraZeneca says that late-stage trials show its COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, buoying the prospects of a relatively cheap, easy-to-store..
USATODAY.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: Third major vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper

 Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Monday that late-stage trials showed its coronavirus vaccine was up to 90 per cent effective, giving public health..
New Zealand Herald
Dow Jumps 210 Points On Vaccine News From AstraZeneca [Video]

Dow Jumps 210 Points On Vaccine News From AstraZeneca

On Monday, US stocks rose. AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate demonstrated an average efficacy rate of 70%. This is the third COVID-19 vaccine said to have surpassed the Food and Drug Administration's requirement of 50% effectiveness. S&P 500: 3,580.82, up 0.7% Dow Jones industrial average: 29,473.41, up 0.7% (210 points) Nasdaq composite: 11,929.04, up 0.6%

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

ER doctor discusses AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and a new antibody treatment

 With one week left in November, the U.S. has already seen its highest monthly coronavirus case total. This comes as AstraZeneca announced that trials show its..
CBS News

Pune Pune Place in Maharashtra, India

Schools reopened in Pune's rural areas for classes 9-12 [Video]

Schools reopened in Pune's rural areas for classes 9-12

After several months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools in several parts of Pune reopened for 9th to 12th standards on November 23. The school has made all the arrangements in order to follow COVID-19 SOPs. The students are being checked with thermal guns, and hand sanitisation process was also done at the entry point. However, Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation have postponed the reopening of schools in view of rising number of positive cases.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:56Published
2 arrested for smuggling star tortoises in Pune [Video]

2 arrested for smuggling star tortoises in Pune

Forest department of Pune arrested two people involved in smuggling of tortoises from city. 20 star tortoises and 10 black spotted pond turtles have been recovered from the accused. Further investigation is underway.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Serum Institute of India Serum Institute of India Indian biotechnological company, vaccine manufacturer

Covid-19: Govt may get Oxford shots in Jan-Feb, at 50% of MRP

 India is likely to get the first lot of anti-Covid shots in late January-early February. This will be possible as India plans to give Serum Institute of India..
IndiaTimes
'Every 4-5 months, a new vaccine': SII CEO on India 'priority' #HTLS2020 [Video]

'Every 4-5 months, a new vaccine': SII CEO on India 'priority' #HTLS2020

Providing Covid vaccines to the Indian government and the Indian populace is the priority of the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer. This was the message given by Adar Poonawalla, CEO and owner of SII at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. In a conversation with Sanchita Sharma, health editor, HT, Poonawalla said that SII plans to launch a new vaccine every 4-5 months. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:07Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Prince William Congratulates Oxford University On Global COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Prince William Congratulates Oxford University On Global COVID-19 Vaccine

After having battled COVID-19 earlier this year, Prince William spoke with researchers at Oxford University to congratulate them on collaborating with AstraZeneca to create a global vaccine for the..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 00:58Published
William congratulates Oxford University over vaccine breakthrough [Video]

William congratulates Oxford University over vaccine breakthrough

The Duke of Cambridge has congratulated Oxford researchers via a video callafter their vaccine was found to be up to 90% effective in preventingCovid-19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Vaccine: 'Light at end of the tunnel' [Video]

Vaccine: 'Light at end of the tunnel'

The Executive VP at a company creating a COVID-19 vaccine with Oxford University says he sees "light at end of the tunnel".

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 07:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Indian-origin student leads meat-free drive at Oxford University to cut greenhouse emissions

 An Indian-origin student is among a group from the University of Oxford Student Union that is leading a drive towards a meat-free campus as part of wider...
Mid-Day

Oxford scientists expect COVID-19 vaccine data by Christmas

 LONDON (AP) — University of Oxford scientists expect to report results from the late-stage trials of their COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas, a key researcher said...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Mid-DayWorldNewsCBS Newseuronews

COVID-19 survivors face increased risk of psychiatric disorders

 Researchers at the University of Oxford, Department of Psychiatry and NIHR Oxford Health Biomedical Research Centre, report the first large-scale evidence that...
Mid-Day