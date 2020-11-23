Oxford vaccine ‘70% effective’, may get India nod by year-end

Schools reopened in Pune's rural areas for classes 9-12



After several months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools in several parts of Pune reopened for 9th to 12th standards on November 23. The school has made all the arrangements in order to follow COVID-19 SOPs. The students are being checked with thermal guns, and hand sanitisation process was also done at the entry point. However, Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation have postponed the reopening of schools in view of rising number of positive cases.

