Oxford vaccine ‘70% effective’, may get India nod by year-end
Armed with interim findings of the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trials — which showed 70% effectiveness in preventing people from getting infected — Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is set to seek emergency regulatory approval and hopes to get a go-ahead by the year-end.
