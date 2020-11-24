PM Modi to hold meeting with chief ministers of various states over Covid-19 situation today

BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘PR driven media strategy’ jibe over China



BJP has lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his tweet slamming the Modi government over its handling of the China issue. Rahul had cited a news report which hinted at renewed Chinese activity in Doklam. ‘China's geopolitical strategy cannot be countered by a PR driven media strategy. This simple fact seems to elude the minds of those running GOI,’ Rahul had tweeted. Hitting back, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Congress and Rahul Gandhi have no right to speak on the issue and alleged that IF India lost land to China before, it was because of the Congress party. Joshi further said that Rahul Gandhi does not believe in reading and understanding and urged him to concentrate on the internal issues of the party. India and China have also been locked in a standoff in Ladakh since May. The Congress leader has attacked the BJP on several occasions over the issue and accused the Prime Minister of lying to the country over the status of the ground situation in the region. Watch the full video for all the details.

