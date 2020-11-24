Global  
 

PM Modi to hold meeting with chief ministers of various states over Covid-19 situation today

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with chief ministers of various states over the Covid-19 situation, through video conferencing on Tuesday. He had earlier chaired several meetings with chief ministers in the past six months over the pandemic.
