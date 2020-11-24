Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla's jibe at Rahul Vaidya about sending DMs to girls was NOT derogatory, say fans – view poll results

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ex Bigg Boss fame Daljeet Kaur wants Rahul Vaidya to win the show



Bigg Boss 13 contestant Daljeet Kaur wants singer Rahul Vaidya to win the show. #BiggBoss14 #BiggBossWeekandKaWar #RahulVaidya Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 02:04 Published 4 days ago Bigg Boss 14: Captaincy Task Turns Disastrous After Nikki Tamboli Destroys All Hearts



In the last episode of Bigg Boss, the captaincy task continued and it was not without some major twists. Aly showed support for Rahul and Jasmin just followed him, forgetting her friendship with.. Credit: desimartini Duration: 03:05 Published 2 weeks ago Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik Pushes Eijaz Khan During Fight



Bigg Boss 14 saw some of the major fights inside the house in the last episode. With Eijaz and Kavita under the same roof, explosions are bound to happen, but the last fight might be one of the biggest.. Credit: desimartini Duration: 03:47 Published 2 weeks ago