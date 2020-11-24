Global  
 

Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla's jibe at Rahul Vaidya about sending DMs to girls was NOT derogatory, say fans – view poll results

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 14's Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya's heated argument during the captaincy task earlier became the talk of the town. We had asked fans if they feel that Abhinav Shukla's jibe at Rahul Vaidya about sending DMs to girls was derogatory. The fans have given their verdict and they feel it was not derogatory.
