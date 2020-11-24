Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Can't gauge mood of 22 crore people from meters installed in 50,000 houses: Javadekar on TRPs

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday asked journalism students not to get caught up in sensational and TRP-centric journalism. The Minister also said that TRP-focused journalism can never be good. One can't gauge the opinion of 22 crore people from meters installed in just 50,000...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like