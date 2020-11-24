Can't gauge mood of 22 crore people from meters installed in 50,000 houses: Javadekar on TRPs
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday asked journalism students not to get caught up in sensational and TRP-centric journalism. The Minister also said that TRP-focused journalism can never be good. One can't gauge the opinion of 22 crore people from meters installed in just 50,000...
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday asked journalism students not to get caught up in sensational and TRP-centric journalism. The Minister also said that TRP-focused journalism can never be good. One can't gauge the opinion of 22 crore people from meters installed in just 50,000...
|
|
|
You Might Like