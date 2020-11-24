Cyclone Nivar | Live updates: district administrations in TN’s delta region in alert mode
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Nivar is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours, and further into a severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours.
