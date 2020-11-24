Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cyclone Nivar | Live updates: district administrations in TN’s delta region in alert mode

Hindu Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Nivar is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours, and further into a severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Cyclone Nivar: Rainfall in Chennai; PM Modi assures support l Latest updates

Cyclone Nivar: Rainfall in Chennai; PM Modi assures support l Latest updates 02:14

 Intermittent rainfall was witnessed in several parts of Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall on Wednesday. Cyclone Nivar is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm. Widespread rain & thunderstorm are likely in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Puducherry. North coastal districts & delta...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Coast Guard ship on alert as Cyclone Nivar approaches; NDRF chief briefs [Video]

Watch: Coast Guard ship on alert as Cyclone Nivar approaches; NDRF chief briefs

A Coast Guard vessel with relief items was deployed off the Chennai coast as India's southeastern states brace for cyclone Nivar. It is expected to make landfall on November 25 night or November 26..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:29Published
Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Puducherry brace for cyclone Nivar [Video]

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Puducherry brace for cyclone Nivar

A senior National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officer said while 12 teams have been pre-deployed, 18 are on standby in these states and the Union Territory of Puducherry. With the depression over..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Cyclone Nivar: district administrations in alert mode

 District administrations in delta region and central region of the State have put in place measures to tackle the impact of Nivar cyclone. The emphasi
Hindu