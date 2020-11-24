AIMIM MLA uses ‘Bharat’ in place of ‘Hindustan’ in oath
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () The newly elected AIMIM member of the Bihar legislative assembly, Akhtarul Iman, on Monday courted controversy when he asked pro-tem Speaker Jitan Ram Manjhi if the word ‘Hindustan’ written in the text for taking oath in Urdu could be replaced by ‘Bharat’, that is otherwise mentioned in the Preamble of the country’s Constitution. Iman is also the AIMIM state president.
