AIMIM MLA uses ‘Bharat’ in place of ‘Hindustan’ in oath

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
The newly elected AIMIM member of the Bihar legislative assembly, Akhtarul Iman, on Monday courted controversy when he asked pro-tem Speaker Jitan Ram Manjhi if the word ‘Hindustan’ written in the text for taking oath in Urdu could be replaced by ‘Bharat’, that is otherwise mentioned in the Preamble of the country’s Constitution. Iman is also the AIMIM state president.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: AIMIM MLA raises question over using Hindustan instead of Bharat while taking oath

AIMIM MLA raises question over using Hindustan instead of Bharat while taking oath 02:33

 All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Bihar MLA Akhtarul Iman raised question over using of 'Hindustan' instead of 'Bharat' during his oath taking ceremony on November 23. Akhtarul Iman said, "Oath is taken as per the Constitution which mentions 'Bharat' everywhere. I wanted to know whether...

