Tarun Gogoi's death leaves Congress faceless for Assam election

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
In Tarun Gogoi's death on Monday, Congress may have lost not just its guardian in Assam but also the glue that binds the anti-BJP coalition it is trying to cobble together for the assembly elections next year.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Tarun Gogoi passes away at 86

Tarun Gogoi passes away at 86 01:21

 Former Assam chief minister and veteran Congress politician Tarun Gogoi passed away at the age of 86 in Guwahati on November 23. Tarun Gogoi was undergoing treatment at GMCH for post-COVID complications. Gogoi's health condition was in 'very critical' state. He had tested positive for COVID in...

