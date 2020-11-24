SC seeks Centre's response on PIL seeking to fix maximum rate for RT-PCR test
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
The Supreme Court Tuesday sought the Centre's response on a PIL seeking direction for fixing the maximum rate for the RT-PCR test for Covid-19 uniformly all over India.
