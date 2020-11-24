SC seeks Centre's response on PIL seeking to fix maximum rate for RT-PCR test

EJ Espresso: PIL in SC over Hathras probe; farm fires in Punjab



Covid-19 surge in people under 40. PIL in SC over Hathras probe. It's that time of 'Air' again, farms are on fire. And Asteroid, the size of a Boeing 747, to pass the Earth on Wednesday. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:49 Published on January 1, 1970