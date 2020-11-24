Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SC seeks Centre's response on PIL seeking to fix maximum rate for RT-PCR test

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
The Supreme Court Tuesday sought the Centre's response on a PIL seeking direction for fixing the maximum rate for the RT-PCR test for Covid-19 uniformly all over India.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Public interest litigation in India

Justice Lalit rescues from hearing PIL seeking removal of Andhra CM Jagan Reddy

 Justice Uday Umesh Lalit on Monday rescued himself from hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the removal of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from the post of..
IndiaTimes
EJ Espresso: PIL in SC over Hathras probe; farm fires in Punjab [Video]

EJ Espresso: PIL in SC over Hathras probe; farm fires in Punjab

Covid-19 surge in people under 40. PIL in SC over Hathras probe. It's that time of 'Air' again, farms are on fire. And Asteroid, the size of a Boeing 747, to pass the Earth on Wednesday. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:49Published

Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction Laboratory technique to multiply an RNA sample for study

Maharashtra makes COVID negative report mandatory for people from these states; details here

 Maharashtra has made it compulsory for an RT-PCR negative test report for all people arriving by air, road or rail from these four states.
DNA
HM Amit Shah flags off mobile RT-PCR lab in Delhi [Video]

HM Amit Shah flags off mobile RT-PCR lab in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off a mobile RT-PCR lab on November 23 at ICMR headquarters in Ansari Nagar. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also attended the ceremony.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Covid-19 in Delhi: 3.7 lakh surveyed, first time RT-PCR tests more than antigen tests

 For the first time, the number of RT-PCR tests in Delhi has exceeded the number of rapid antigen tests, while over 3.7 lakh people have been surveyed as part of..
IndiaTimes

Related news from verified sources

SC seeks Centre's response on PIL seeking to fix maximum rate for RT-PCR test

 The Supreme Court Tuesday sought the Centre's response on a PIL seeking direction for fixing the maximum rate for the RT-PCR test for Covid-19 uniformly all over...
IndiaTimes

Empower Clinics hails Kai Medical Laboratory's new test protocol that differentiates between influenza strains and coronavirus

 Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (OTCQB:EPWCF) (FRA:8EC) said Thursday that its latest acquisition Kai Medical Laboratory is introducing its new KAI ABC RT-PCR...
Proactive Investors

Todos Medical reports positive initial proof-of-concept data for its rapid COVID-19 test

 Todos Medical Ltd (OTCQB:TOMDF) Wednesday announced what it called “positive clinical proof of concept data” from its lab-based rapid SARS-CoV-2 3CL protease...
Proactive Investors