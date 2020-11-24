Global  
 

Goa CM criticises Maharashtra's new COVID-19 SOPs

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday criticised the new SOPs set by the Maharashtra government, claiming that subjecting symptomatic Covid-19 patients to antigen tests was pointless.

Speaking to reporters at the State Secretariat, following a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Chief Ministers...
