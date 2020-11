Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

The *Bombay High Court* on Tuesday ordered actress *Kangana Ranaut* and her sister *Rangoli Chandel* to appear before the Mumbai police on January 8 between 12 pm to 2 pm to record their statement.



The High Court also directed Mumbai police to not to take any coercive action against them.



Kangana and Rangoli had filed a...