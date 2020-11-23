Cyclone Nivar: NDRF teams in action, Section 144 in Puducherry
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
National Disaster Response Force Indian specialized force
CM V Narayanasamy inspects Puducherry's coastal areas ahead of Cyclone Nivar
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:58Published
Explained: Dos and Don'ts for Cyclone NivarHere are some of the Do's and Don'ts advised by the Chief Minister's Office and NDRF officials to be followed in areas likely to be hit by cyclones.
DNA
Pondicherry City in Puducherry, India
Cyclone Nivar is currently 50km south-west of Chennai and is moving north-westward
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:17Published
Cyclone Nivar: Indian Navy, Coast Guard assets ready for rescue ops in Tamil Nadu, PuducherryThe Indian Navy has deployed INS Parundu, a vessel from Vishakapatnam with HADR bricks and diving teams to render assistance.
DNA
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources