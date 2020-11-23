Global  
 

Cyclone Nivar: NDRF teams in action, Section 144 in Puducherry

Tuesday, 24 November 2020
0
News video: Cyclone Nivar: Rainfall in Chennai; PM Modi assures support l Latest updates

Cyclone Nivar: Rainfall in Chennai; PM Modi assures support l Latest updates 02:14

 Intermittent rainfall was witnessed in several parts of Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall on Wednesday. Cyclone Nivar is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm. Widespread rain & thunderstorm are likely in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Puducherry. North coastal districts & delta...

CM V Narayanasamy inspects Puducherry's coastal areas ahead of Cyclone Nivar [Video]

CM V Narayanasamy inspects Puducherry's coastal areas ahead of Cyclone Nivar

The coastal areas of Puducherry are on high alert ahead of Cyclone Nivar. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy inspected coastal areas ahead of Nivar Cyclone on November 24. Cyclone Nivar is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on November 25. Team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived to take stock of all the arrangements ahead of the cyclone.

Explained: Dos and Don'ts for Cyclone Nivar

 Here are some of the Do's and Don'ts advised by the Chief Minister's Office and NDRF officials to be followed in areas likely to be hit by cyclones.
Cyclone Nivar is currently 50km south-west of Chennai and is moving north-westward [Video]

Cyclone Nivar is currently 50km south-west of Chennai and is moving north-westward

Cyclone Nivar is currently 50km south-west of Chennai and is moving north-westward, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Scientist RK Jenamani informed on November 24. "Nivar Cyclone is currently 50km south-west of Chennai and is moving north-westward. The prediction is that it is likely to move towards Tamil Nadu coast and cross close to Puducherry at around 5pm tomorrow. It will intensify further," said Jenamani

Cyclone Nivar: Indian Navy, Coast Guard assets ready for rescue ops in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

 The Indian Navy has deployed INS Parundu, a vessel from Vishakapatnam with HADR bricks and diving teams to render assistance.
Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Puducherry brace for cyclone Nivar [Video]

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Puducherry brace for cyclone Nivar

A senior National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officer said while 12 teams have been pre-deployed, 18 are on standby in these states and the Union Territory of Puducherry. With the depression over..

Rain lashes Chennai as Cyclone Nivar expected to cross TN, Puducherry coasts

 With Cyclone Nivar likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on the evening of Wednesday, rains lashed parts of Chennai...
Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Puducherry ready to face Cyclone Nivar

 Union cabinet secretary, Rajiv Gauba, on Monday chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review the states’ preparedness for...
Prohibitory orders imposed in Puducherry and Karaikal regions till November 26

 Minister for Revenue M.O.H.F Shahjahan said people have been advised to stay indoors due to Cyclone Nivar
