Cyclone Nivar: NDRF teams in action, Section 144 in Puducherry

Cyclone Nivar is currently 50km south-west of Chennai and is moving north-westward



Cyclone Nivar is currently 50km south-west of Chennai and is moving north-westward, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Scientist RK Jenamani informed on November 24. "Nivar Cyclone is currently 50km south-west of Chennai and is moving north-westward. The prediction is that it is likely to move towards Tamil Nadu coast and cross close to Puducherry at around 5pm tomorrow. It will intensify further," said Jenamani

