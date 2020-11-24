Global  
 

Cyclone Nivar: PM Modi assures all possible support from Centre to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Chief Ministers Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami and V Narayanasamy respectively regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar and assured all possible support from the Centre.

"Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM @EPSTamilNadu and Puducherry CM @VNarayanasami...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Cyclone Nivar: Rainfall in Chennai; PM Modi assures support l Latest updates

Cyclone Nivar: Rainfall in Chennai; PM Modi assures support l Latest updates 02:14

 Intermittent rainfall was witnessed in several parts of Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall on Wednesday. Cyclone Nivar is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm. Widespread rain & thunderstorm are likely in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Puducherry. North coastal districts & delta...

