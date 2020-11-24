Cyclone Nivar: PM Modi assures all possible support from Centre to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Chief Ministers Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami and V Narayanasamy respectively regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar and assured all possible support from the Centre.
"Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM @EPSTamilNadu and Puducherry CM @VNarayanasami...
Intermittent rainfall was witnessed in several parts of Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall on Wednesday. Cyclone Nivar is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm. Widespread rain & thunderstorm are likely in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Puducherry. North coastal districts & delta...
The coastal areas of Puducherry are on high alert ahead of Cyclone Nivar. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy inspected coastal areas ahead of Nivar Cyclone on November 24. Cyclone Nivar is very..
Cyclone Nivar is currently 50km south-west of Chennai and is moving north-westward, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Scientist RK Jenamani informed on November 24. "Nivar Cyclone is currently..
