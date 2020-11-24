Global  
 

Veteran actor and Varun Badola's father, Vishwa Mohan Badola, passes away at 84

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 24 November 2020
Veteran actor and theatre personality, Vishwa Mohan Badola passed away at the age of 84 due to age-related ailments. Apart from son, Varun Badola, he is also survived by two daughters, actor Alka Kaushal and Kalindi, a radio jockey.
