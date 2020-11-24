Veteran actor and Varun Badola's father, Vishwa Mohan Badola, passes away at 84
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Veteran actor and theatre personality, Vishwa Mohan Badola passed away at the age of 84 due to age-related ailments. Apart from son, Varun Badola, he is also survived by two daughters, actor Alka Kaushal and Kalindi, a radio jockey.
