Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India bans 43 Chinese apps including AliExpress; check full list

DNA Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
The Indian government on Tuesday banned 43 Chinese apps for engaging in activities that are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

AliExpress AliExpress International online selling service

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘When will the Chinese leave?’: Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi amid tension at LAC [Video]

‘When will the Chinese leave?’: Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi amid tension at LAC

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday stepped up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, telling him the nation wants to know when will the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:35Published
India-China 7th round of Corps Commander-level talks: All you need to know [Video]

India-China 7th round of Corps Commander-level talks: All you need to know

India and China are holding the 7th round of Corps Commander-level talks to reduce tension along the LAC that has been festering since May 2020. The Indian side has been demanding comprehensive..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:51Published