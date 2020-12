You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Selects Tina Flournoy as Her Chief of Staff



Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Selects Tina Flournoy as Her Chief of Staff. Harris' pick is according to a source with knowledge of the decision. . Flournoy, who is currently chief of staff to.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:14 Published 2 days ago Watch: MEA responds to whether Pakistan will join India’s initiatives at SCO



The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said it is entirely upon Pakistan to join India's initiatives at SCO meeting. MEA Secretary (West) Vikas Swarup spoke on India's initiatives. Earlier.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:59 Published 3 days ago VP Naidu presents Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award in Excellence to Sudha Murty



Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on November 21 presented the 21st Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award for Excellence in Philanthropy to Chairperson of Infosys Foundation Sudha Murty virtually. VP Naidu.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:00 Published 2 weeks ago