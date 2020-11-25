Congress leader Ahmed Patel succumbs to COVID-19

Wednesday, 25 November 2020 () Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Wednesday, his son Faisal confirmed. He was 71.
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad backed party leadership (Gandhis) and said they can't do much due to prevailing COVID crisis. "I'm giving a clean chit to Gandhis as they can't do much right now due to COVID. There's no change in our demands. They've agreed to most of our demands. Our...
Amid counting of votes cast in the Bihar Assembly elections, leader of incumbent Janata Dal (United), KC Tyagi, spoke on early trends. Tyagi said that RJD had failed to win even a single Lok Sabha seat..
Rahul Gandhi attended a Covid-19 review meeting at Malappuram on October 19. In the past 3 days, Malappuram recorded the highest number of cases in Kerala. Gandhi also interacted with Wayanad residents..
