Congress leader Ahmed Patel succumbs to COVID-19

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Wednesday, his son Faisal confirmed. He was 71.



