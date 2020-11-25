Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lost an irreplaceable comrade: Sonia Gandhi on Patel's demise

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Congress president Sonia Gandhi condoled senior party leader Ahmed Patel's demise on Wednesday, saying she has lost an "irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague and a friend" whose entire life was dedicated to the party. In her condolence message for Patel, who served as her political secretary for years, Gandhi said, "In Shri Ahmed Patel, I have lost a colleague, whose entire life was dedicated to the Congress Party."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away, tributes pour in

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away, tributes pour in 02:05

 Congress leader Ahmed Patel passed away in early hours of Nov 25. He died due to multiple organ failure after testing Covid positive last month. In a tweet, his son, Faisal Patel confirmed that the Rajya Sabha MP died at 3.30 AM. He was admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital on November 15. On...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sonia Gandhi Sonia Gandhi Indian politician

Sonia Gandhi expresses condolences on 'irreplaceable comrade, faithful collegaue and friend' Ahmed Patel's death

 Ahmed Patel worked for years as the political secretary to Sonia Gandhi and was one of the most influential leaders in the Congress.
DNA

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, other Congress leaders condole Ahmed Patel's death

 Patel, who was Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi's close aide, was a Nehru-Gandhi family loyalist.
DNA

Ahmed Patel Ahmed Patel

Patel's role in strengthening Congress will always be remembered: PM Modi

 Condoling the death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his role in strengthening the opposition party will..
IndiaTimes

One of the staunchest pillars of the Congress: Party mourns for Ahmed Patel

 P Chidambaran, Digvijaya Singh, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Manish Tiwari among several Congress leaders condoled the death of veteran party leader Ahmed Patel who..
IndiaTimes

Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India


Mahatma Gandhi Mahatma Gandhi Leader of the campaign for India's independence from British rule

Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Satish Dhupelia dies of COVID-19 in South Africa

 Dhupelia's sister Uma Dhupelia-Mesthrie confirmed that her brother had died of COVID-19 related complications after he contracted the disease.
DNA
Giving clean chit to Gandhis as they can't do much right now: GN Azad [Video]

Giving clean chit to Gandhis as they can't do much right now: GN Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad backed party leadership (Gandhis) and said they can't do much due to prevailing COVID crisis. "I'm giving a clean chit to Gandhis as they can't do much right now due to COVID. There's no change in our demands. They've agreed to most of our demands. Our leadership should hold elections if they want to become a national alternative and revive the party," said GN Azad.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:45Published

Related videos from verified sources

Congress veteran Ahmed Patel passes away following COVID complications [Video]

Congress veteran Ahmed Patel passes away following COVID complications

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of November 25,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published
Sonia, Rahul Gandhi arrive in Goa [Video]

Sonia, Rahul Gandhi arrive in Goa

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi arrived in Goa on November 20. She was accompanied by her son and party leader Rahul Gandhi. As per sources, doctors had earlier advised Sonia to spend time in a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:07Published
Sonia Gandhi remembers Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary [Video]

Sonia Gandhi remembers Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary

On November 19, former prime minister Indira Gandhi is being remembered on her 103rd birth anniversary. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to her at..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, other Congress leaders condole Ahmed Patel's death

 Patel, who was Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi's close aide, was a Nehru-Gandhi family loyalist.
DNA Also reported by •Indian Express

Ahmed Patel: Sonia Gandhi's most trusted advisor, top Congress troubleshooter

 A Nehru-Gandhi family loyalist, Ahmed Patel worked for years as the political advisor to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.
DNA Also reported by •Mid-Day

Lost an irreplaceable comrade: Sonia Gandhi on Patel's demise

 Congress president Sonia Gandhi condoled senior party leader Ahmed Patel's demise on Wednesday, saying she has lost an "irreplaceable comrade, a faithful...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •HinduDNAMid-Day