Lost an irreplaceable comrade: Sonia Gandhi on Patel's demise

Giving clean chit to Gandhis as they can't do much right now: GN Azad



Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad backed party leadership (Gandhis) and said they can't do much due to prevailing COVID crisis. "I'm giving a clean chit to Gandhis as they can't do much right now due to COVID. There's no change in our demands. They've agreed to most of our demands. Our leadership should hold elections if they want to become a national alternative and revive the party," said GN Azad.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:45 Published on January 1, 1970