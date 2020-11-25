Lost an irreplaceable comrade: Sonia Gandhi on Patel's demise
Congress president Sonia Gandhi condoled senior party leader Ahmed Patel's demise on Wednesday, saying she has lost an "irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague and a friend" whose entire life was dedicated to the party. In her condolence message for Patel, who served as her political secretary for years, Gandhi said, "In Shri Ahmed Patel, I have lost a colleague, whose entire life was dedicated to the Congress Party."
