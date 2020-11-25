Global  
 

Love jihad needs to be legally defined first: Shiv Sena on anti-conversion law

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said "Love Jihad" needs to be first defined legally, and BJP leaders should come out of the "illusion"" that they can trouble the Maharashtra government by harping on the issue.

Without taking any name, an editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said BJP's Minister of State for Home Affairs earlier this...
