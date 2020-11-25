Love jihad needs to be legally defined first: Shiv Sena on anti-conversion law
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 () The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said "Love Jihad" needs to be first defined legally, and BJP leaders should come out of the "illusion"" that they can trouble the Maharashtra government by harping on the issue.
Without taking any name, an editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said BJP's Minister of State for Home Affairs earlier this...
Reacting on Love Jihad, Uttar Pradesh Law Commission Chairperson Aditya Nath Mittal on November 24 said that any religious conversion, done through misrepresentation or any temptation, would be termed as illegal. "Our report on 'Love Jihad' has a provision to stop illegal conversion. Any religious...
