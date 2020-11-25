Global  
 

Congress ace man Friday Ahmed Patel no more

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Congress ace troubleshooter Ahmed Bhai passed away on Wednesday due to multi organ failure. He was under treatment for post-COVID-19 complications.

Considered as the Congress party's man Friday, Patel was the most efficient and ace troubleshooter and pacifier for the party. In 2008 when the UPA government was facing confidence...
