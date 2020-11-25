Congress ace man Friday Ahmed Patel no more
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Congress ace troubleshooter Ahmed Bhai passed away on Wednesday due to multi organ failure. He was under treatment for post-COVID-19 complications.
Considered as the Congress party's man Friday, Patel was the most efficient and ace troubleshooter and pacifier for the party. In 2008 when the UPA government was facing confidence...
