PM Modi to attend centennial foundation day celebration of Lucknow University today

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
"At 5:30 PM this evening, will be addressing the Centennial Foundation Day of the University of Lucknow. The University is a reputed centre of learning and its students have gone on to excel in a wide range of areas. Do join the LIVE programme," PM Modi tweeted.
