Congress to observe 3-day mourning following Ahmed Patel's death
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 () The Congress on Wednesday declared a three-day mourning following the demise of its veteran leader Ahmed Patel. The party leaders and workers in all the states and districts will hold condolence meetings.
K.C. Venugopal, party General Secretary, said, "As a mark of respect to Shri Ahmed Patelji, the Congress party flag will...
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of November 25..
