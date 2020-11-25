Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Congress to observe 3-day mourning following Ahmed Patel's death

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
The Congress on Wednesday declared a three-day mourning following the demise of its veteran leader Ahmed Patel. The party leaders and workers in all the states and districts will hold condolence meetings.

K.C. Venugopal, party General Secretary, said, "As a mark of respect to Shri Ahmed Patelji, the Congress party flag will...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Ahmed Patel [Video]

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Ahmed Patel

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of November 25..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:42Published
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away, tributes pour in [Video]

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away, tributes pour in

Congress leader Ahmed Patel passed away in early hours of Nov 25. He died due to multiple organ failure after testing Covid positive last month. In a tweet, his son, Faisal Patel confirmed that the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:05Published
Congress veteran Ahmed Patel passes away following COVID complications [Video]

Congress veteran Ahmed Patel passes away following COVID complications

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of November 25,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published