When Ahmed Patel faced the most difficult election of his life

Politicos expressed condolences over the demise of Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. "We are saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel ji and stand with his family in this hour of grief," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed condolences. Congress' Salman Khurshid also remembered Ahmed Patel. "Ahmed Patel's demise is a big shock for us. He was a strong pillar of the Congress party. He was a skilled party in-charge. In a true sense, he was Congress' crisis manager," said Congress' Anand Sharma. Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:44 Published on January 1, 1970 It's unfortunate, COVID-19 took lives of Ahmed Patel, Tarun Gogoi: Kharge



Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge mourned the death of his party leaders and said that it's unfortunate that COVID-19 took the lives of Ahmed Patel and Tarun Gogoi. "We've deeply saddened on the demise of Ahmed Patel. I knew him since 1976. We're feeling that a man, who always stood by the party, has left us today when the party is in crisis. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has taken the lives of Ahmed ji and Tarun Gogoi," said Kharge. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:10 Published on January 1, 1970

Commitment Ahmed Patel had towards Congress cannot be seen in anyone else: Sibal



Congress leader Kapil Sibal condoled the death of Rajya Sabha MP and his party leader Ahmed Patel and said that the commitment Ahmed Patel had towards Congress cannot be seen in anyone else. "He was a kind, generous and thoughtful man. He kept the Congress Party together when in difficult times. He never demanded a post or a ministry. The commitment he had towards the party cannot be seen in anyone else," said Sibal. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:37 Published on January 1, 1970 Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away, tributes pour in



Congress leader Ahmed Patel passed away in early hours of Nov 25. He died due to multiple organ failure after testing Covid positive last month. In a tweet, his son, Faisal Patel confirmed that the Rajya Sabha MP died at 3.30 AM. He was admitted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital on November 15. On October 1, Patel announced on Twitter that he had contracted coronavirus. Patel is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. PM Modi shared his condolences upon hearing the news of Patel's death. He tweeted: 'May Ahmed Bhai's soul rest in peace'. Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter sharing his condolences. Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled the demise of Patel.

