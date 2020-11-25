Trade unions to observe nationwide strike tomorrow against Centre's anti-labour policies
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Ten central trade unions, except the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, will observe a nationwide general strike on November 26 against the Centre's new labour policies.
