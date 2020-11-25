Global  
 

Trade unions to observe nationwide strike tomorrow against Centre's anti-labour policies

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Ten central trade unions, except the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, will observe a nationwide general strike on November 26 against the Centre's new labour policies.
Unions expect about 25 crore workers to participate in nationwide strike on Nov 26

 Central trade unions on Tuesday said that about 25 crore workers are expected to participate in the nationwide general strike on November 26, for which...
Mid-Day