Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Indian Army and Air force successfully launch BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Indian Army and Indian Air Force today conducted one test each of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory. Both the tests of DRDO-developed missile were successful.

On Tuesday India successfully test-fired a land attack version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the Andaman and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: India successfully testfires land-attack version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

India successfully testfires land-attack version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile 01:15

 India test-fired land attack version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on Nov 24 from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory. The target of the missile was on another island there. The mission had successfully hit its target. The test was conducted by the Indian Army which has many regiments of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: India successfully test-fires land-attack version of BrahMos missile [Video]

Watch: India successfully test-fires land-attack version of BrahMos missile

India successfully test fired a land attack version of BrahMos supersonic missile. The supersonic cruise missile was test-fired on November 24 at Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It hit its target, which..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:26Published
Watch: BrahMos missile hits target over 250 km with 'pinpoint accuracy' [Video]

Watch: BrahMos missile hits target over 250 km with 'pinpoint accuracy'

The Indian Army on November 25 successfully test-fired the BrahMos missile in the Bay of Bengal. The missile, developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation, hit the designated target at..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:04Published
Watch: India tests BrahMos missile's land-attack version amid border tension [Video]

Watch: India tests BrahMos missile's land-attack version amid border tension

India tested land-attack version of BrahMos missile on November 24. The test was reportedly conducted at Andaman-Nicobar Islands. The missile hit the target successfully which was placed on another..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:40Published

Related news from verified sources

India to carry out multiple 'live tests' of BrahMos missile this week

 India will undertake multiple operational firings of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile this week, in yet another hard-nosed display of its precision-strike...
IndiaTimes