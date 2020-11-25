Indian Army and Air force successfully launch BrahMos supersonic cruise missile
Indian Army and Indian Air Force today conducted one test each of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory. Both the tests of DRDO-developed missile were successful.
On Tuesday India successfully test-fired a land attack version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the Andaman and...
