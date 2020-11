You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Honda Jazz e:HEV achieves five star Euro NCAP rating



The new Honda Jazz e:HEV has been awarded the maximum five-star rating in the latest round of Euro NCAP safety tests, which introduce a range of rigorous new assessments. The Jazz has an advanced.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:17 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources New Mahindra rates well in NCAP crash test The Indian market Mahindra Thar achieved an "encouraging" four star rating for both adult and child occupants in Global NCAP's latest round of #SaferCarsForIndia...

Just-Auto 4 hours ago