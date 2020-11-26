Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Constitution Day 2020: History, significance of Samvidhan Divas

DNA Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
It is also a mark of tribute to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar who played an important role in the framing of the Indian Constitution.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

B. R. Ambedkar B. R. Ambedkar India's first Minister of Law and Justice

Kanshi Ram death anniversary: Mayawati misses her mentor [Video]

Kanshi Ram death anniversary: Mayawati misses her mentor

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), chief Mayawati missed founder of the party and her mentor Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram was a dalit icon and ardent follower of Babasaheb Ambedkar. While addressing the media, she said, "Kanshi Ram empowered Dr. Ambedkar's approach based on his slogan 'Political power is the master key'."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:25Published

Constitution Day (India) Constitution Day (India) Day celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India


Constitution of India Constitution of India Supreme law of India

Autocratic, fascist Mamata govt will be shown the door after elections: Tejasvi Surya [Video]

Autocratic, fascist Mamata govt will be shown the door after elections: Tejasvi Surya

BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya on November 09 called Mamata Banerjee government "autocratic, dictatorship and fascist", adding that the 'didi' government will exit from West Bengal after the state assembly elections next year. Surya said, "Not a single sacrifice and not a single martyrdom will go in vain. We will ensure that this autocratic, dictatorship and fascist government of Mamata Banerjee will be shown the door in the coming elections. I ask conscientious Indians, who respect and value the Indian Constitution, to raise voices against fascism in West Bengal, stand for rule of law." West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections will be held next year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published