Cyclone Nivar crosses Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast with wind speed of 120-130 kmph
Thursday, 26 November 2020 () The very severe cyclonic storm Nivar, had crossed the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast near Puducherry on November 25 night and November 26 with an estimated wind speed of 120-130 kmph, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.
