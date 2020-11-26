Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cyclone Nivar crosses Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast with wind speed of 120-130 kmph

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
The very severe cyclonic storm Nivar, had crossed the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast near Puducherry on November 25 night and November 26 with an estimated wind speed of 120-130 kmph, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

On its way the cyclone uprooted several trees in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Cyclone Nivar: Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on alert ahead of landfall

Cyclone Nivar: Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on alert ahead of landfall 01:27

 Cyclone Nivar is likely to cross coasts of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry late on November 25. The cyclone will cross the coasts as ‘very severe cyclonic storm’. It is expected to make landfall between Mamallapuram and Karaikal. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu. Fishermen...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: TN's Mahabalipuram braves strong winds as cyclone Nivar makes landfall [Video]

Watch: TN's Mahabalipuram braves strong winds as cyclone Nivar makes landfall

Strong wind blew in Mahabalipuram in wee hours of November 26 as the landfall process of Cyclone Nivar continued. Centre of the very severe cyclonic storm Nivar to cross the coast near Puducherry..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published
Chennai witnesses rain, strong winds as cyclone Nivar makes landfall [Video]

Chennai witnesses rain, strong winds as cyclone Nivar makes landfall

Cyclone Nivar made landfall in Chennai and Puducherry on late night of November 26 with both the cities witnessing rainfall and strong winds. The Marina beach area in Chennai was almost deserted in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:53Published
Landfall process of cyclone Nivar commenced: IMD Chennai [Video]

Landfall process of cyclone Nivar commenced: IMD Chennai

The landfall process of severe cyclonic storm Nivar has started, informed S Balachandran, Head of IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) Chennai, on night of November 25. "Very severe cyclonic storm..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Cyclone Nivar to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts with wind speed of 120-130 km per hour on Wednesday: IMD

 Cyclone Nivar is the second cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this year. In May, Cyclone Amphan had developed into a 'super cyclonic storm'.
Zee News

Cyclone Nivar to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts with wind speed of 120-130 km per hour on Wednesday: IMD

 Cyclone Nivar is the second cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this year. In May, Cyclone Amphan had developed into a 'super cyclonic storm'.
Zee News

‘Very severe cyclonic storm’ to hit TN, Pondi & Andhra today

 With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgrading its alert on Cyclone Nivar, which will made landfall as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ between...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA