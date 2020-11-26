Robust COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing, delivery ecosystem initiated to meet demand: Centre
Thursday, 26 November 2020 () The government has initiated a robust COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing and delivery ecosystem to meet the demand, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday. Vardhan, who is also the health and family welfare minister, said that as the world races to develop the vaccine for COVID-19, India is looking to be...
From a study on whether currency notes can be potent carriers of the virus, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with chief ministers to discuss a vaccine distribution plan - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. A Bank of England study found that risk of infection from...