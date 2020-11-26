Global  
 

Robust COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing, delivery ecosystem initiated to meet demand: Centre

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
The government has initiated a robust COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing and delivery ecosystem to meet the demand, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday. Vardhan, who is also the health and family welfare minister, said that as the world races to develop the vaccine for COVID-19, India is looking to be...
