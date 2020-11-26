Prefix '0' for all landline to mobile calls from January 15
Thursday, 26 November 2020 () From January 15, callers will have to dial numbers with prefix '0' for making calls from landline to mobile phone. Announcing the decision, the communications ministry said the move would free up sufficient numbering resources for future use, and nearly 2,539 million numbering series are expected to be generated as a result....
To combat COVID-19 spread in festive season, Chandigarh Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, has started mobile van testing facility. They are sending mobile testing vans to different..