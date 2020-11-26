Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ahmed Patel laid to rest in native village, Rahul Gandhi attends funeral

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Amid thousands of well wishers, the Congress veteran and party's ace troubleshooter Ahmed Patel's mortal remains were laid to rest in his native village in Gujarat's Bharuch district, following the Covid-19 guidelines.

Many top national leaders of the party, including Rahul Gandhi, were present during the funeral to pay their...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Ahmed Patel laid to rest; Rahul Gandhi attends funeral

 Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel was laid to rest at his native village Piraman in Gujarat's Bharuch district on Thursday. Patel's mortal remains reached...
IndiaTimes