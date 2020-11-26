Ahmed Patel laid to rest in native village, Rahul Gandhi attends funeral
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Amid thousands of well wishers, the Congress veteran and party's ace troubleshooter Ahmed Patel's mortal remains were laid to rest in his native village in Gujarat's Bharuch district, following the Covid-19 guidelines.
Many top national leaders of the party, including Rahul Gandhi, were present during the funeral to pay their...
Amid thousands of well wishers, the Congress veteran and party's ace troubleshooter Ahmed Patel's mortal remains were laid to rest in his native village in Gujarat's Bharuch district, following the Covid-19 guidelines.
Many top national leaders of the party, including Rahul Gandhi, were present during the funeral to pay their...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources