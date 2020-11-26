General Strike: 20 lakh cheques worth 18,000 crore 'miss' clearance Thursday, 26 November 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Banking operations across the country was affected on Thursday with about 4.5 lakh bank employees joining the nationwide strike called by the central trade unions, said a top official of the All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA).



He also said about 20 lakh cheques worth about Rs 18,000 crore could not be sent for... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

