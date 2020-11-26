Global  
 

General Strike: 20 lakh cheques worth 18,000 crore 'miss' clearance

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Banking operations across the country was affected on Thursday with about 4.5 lakh bank employees joining the nationwide strike called by the central trade unions, said a top official of the All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA).

He also said about 20 lakh cheques worth about Rs 18,000 crore could not be sent for...
