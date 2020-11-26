Deepika Padukone on being under lockdown with husband Ranveer Singh; says, 'We were certainly not complaining’
Thursday, 26 November 2020 () In a recent interview, Deepika Padukone confessed that her time spent in lockdown with husband Ranveer Singh was a blessing in disguise while also reminiscing about her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om 13 years ago opened up about her next with Kapoor & Sons Director Shakun Batra
Comedian Bharti Singh along with husband Harsh Limbachiyaa granted bail by Mumbai court in the drugs case today. Karan Johar rejects Disney+ Hotstar's offer to release Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra on OTT.
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh in Mumbai on November 21. They summoned Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Earlier, several Bollywood..