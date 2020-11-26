Global  
 

Deepika Padukone on being under lockdown with husband Ranveer Singh; says, 'We were certainly not complaining'

Bollywood Life Thursday, 26 November 2020
In a recent interview, Deepika Padukone confessed that her time spent in lockdown with husband Ranveer Singh was a blessing in disguise while also reminiscing about her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om 13 years ago opened up about her next with Kapoor & Sons Director Shakun Batra
Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa granted bail, Deepika Padukone joins Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa granted bail, Deepika Padukone joins Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan 03:59

 Comedian Bharti Singh along with husband Harsh Limbachiyaa granted bail by Mumbai court in the drugs case today. Karan Johar rejects Disney+ Hotstar's offer to release Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra on OTT. To know more about the world of entertainment, keep following Desimartini

